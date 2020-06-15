Score a 3rd generation Echo Dot for just $30

It’s been at least over a month since Amazon discounted its third-generation Echo Dots so seeing today’s price comes as a bit of surprise. While it’s not cheapest we’ve seen it, it’s a discount nonetheless. For a limited time, Amazon has the third-generation Echo Dot down to $30. It normally sells for $50.

If the basic third-generation Echo Dot doesn’t cut it for you, spending $5 more will get you the newer options that display the time right through the speaker. But if you were to ask us which deal you should take, it’s certainly this offer going on right now: Score a new Echo Dot for just $1 when you sign up for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited

These are great devices. They’re extremely helpful and useful when you really need them. A lot of us here at KnowTechie have at least one in our home and we can’t imagine life without it.

Scoring a new Echo Dot at just $40 is an insanely good deal and we wouldn’t think twice about passing this up. The newest Echo Dots are just $60 if you prefer to go down that route, but a 3rd generation does the trick too. We highly recommend scooping one up. Act fast tho, this may be the last time you see these at this price.

