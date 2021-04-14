Connect with us

Score a 48-pack of AA batteries for $15, or AAA batteries for $12

Batteries shouldn’t have to be so damn expensive.

When you really need batteries, they’re usually never around to be found. So do yourself a favor and stock up on some and never have to worry about digging through draws to find them.

Right now, Amazon is blowing out a 48-pack of Nanfu AA batteries for $15 with code FYRCCD62. A 48-pack of AAA batteries is down to just $12 with code FYRCCD62. Normally these prices will run you $25 for 48 batteries, so yea, this is a pretty good deal.

You have options though. It’s either buying a bunch of batteries from Amazon at an extremely discounted price, or head on over to your local drugstore and pay exorbitant prices. The choice is yours.

