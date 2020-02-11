Deals
Score a copy of Borderlands 3 for just $25
Paying $25 vs. the regular $60 is an absolute no-brainer.
Borderlands 3 has been out since September and if for some reason you still haven’t picked up a copy, now is the time because Amazon has the game down to just $25 for both the PS4 and Xbox One.
Borderlands 3 is simply more Borderlands 2 – more story, more characters, more guns. New updates to skills and skill trees are all interesting, and I’m sure some min-maxers will make some absolutely bonkers builds in the weeks and months to come. It doesn’t push any boundaries, but for me, that is ok. Read our full review of the game here for more.
Listen, paying $25 vs. the regular $60 is an absolute no-brainer. We’re not sure how long this price will be around for, so we suggest pulling the trigger on this sooner than later before the price drop expires. Click the button below for more information.
