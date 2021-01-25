Score a digital forehead thermometer of your own for just $16

With COVID-19 making the rounds, securing yourself a personal infrared forehead thermometer wouldn’t be the worst of ideas. And if you’re looking to get one, this option from MaxKare is down to just $16 with code HEAD0131 and clipping the 10% on-site coupon. It normally sells for $40.

What’s great about these infrared thermometers is that it requires no human interaction whatsoever. Just point it at whatever you’re trying to get a reading from and boom, you’ll get a reading in seconds.

With the current state of affairs, getting one of these might prove to be a necessity. Who knows, you could probably save someone’s life with it. And at just $16, that’s a pretty good bargain. If this is something you need, just be sure to enter code HEAD0131along with tacking on the 10% on-site coupon at checkout to get the discount. Click the button below for more info.

