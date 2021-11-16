Score a free Chromebook 4 with the purchase of a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in this early Black Friday deal

Samsung really wants you to buy the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. They want to sell you one so bad that they’ll even throw in a free Chromebook 4 along with your purchase. That’s pretty intense. All you have to do is cough up the required $824 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Chromebook is all yours, free of charge. That’s really good!

Features on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra include a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, 5G speeds, great battery life, fast new chipset, Samsung Notes with the S Pen, and 12GB of RAM. All of these combine to make the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra a tremendous phone for playing games.

The Chromebook 4 is no slouch either. Promising up to 10-hours of battery life on a full charge, ultra-fast connectivity, and weighing under three pounds – this is a solid laptop to keep around the house whenever you need to jump online for any occasion.

This is a pretty solid offering from Samsung and we imagine supplies are going to run out fast, so be sure to jump on this while you still can. Again, all you have to do is purchase the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at $824 and Samsung will throw in the free Chromebook 4. Click the button below for more details.

