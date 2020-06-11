Score a new Echo Dot for just $1 when you sign up for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited

Want a new Echo Dot? Sure you do, why not, right? Well, if that’s the case, you can get one for just $1 when you sign up for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. That’s right, spend $9 right now, and Amazon will send you Echo Dot just for signing up for a month of its streaming music service. That’s it.

The only catch here is that this deal is only available to new subscribers. But seeing that most folks are already subscribed to Spotify or Apple Music, in most cases, you’ll be able to jump on this offer. I mean, why not?!

With an Echo Dot and a month of Amazon Music Unlimted, you’ll be able to stream any song you want, anytime you want. Plus, you get the added bonus of everything Alexa is capable of offering, so yea, this is a killer offer. We’re not sure how long this offer will be available, so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later. Click the button below for more details.

