Score a Ring Video Doorbell 2 for just $70

Answering the door is the worst. You rarely know who’s going to be there and it very well could be someone you don’t want to see. That’s why you need something like the Ring Video Doorbell.

If you don’t mind a slightly used gadget, Woot is blowing out the Ring Video Doorbell 2 at just $70 a pop. They normally sell for $139. So how is Woot offering these at such a low price? Truthfully, the devices are used, so some cosmetic imperfections may be present. However, these units have been tested and verified internally by Amazon to meet the specified product condition. They’re also backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty too. So yea, just keep that in mind.

With it, you can connect your account to your smartphone, tablet, or PC to get crystal-clear 1080p HD video. In addition to video, you can also hear what is going on outside your door, as well as use it as an intercom system so you can tell those bums outside to leave you alone.

Again, you get this for the killer price of $70. Whether you plan on buying this for yourself or knocking someone off your holiday shopping list – this is a killer deal and it shouldn’t be passed up.

