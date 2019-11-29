Connect with us

Deals

Score Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 for just $50 (normally $90)

It’s basically an Amazon Echo with a screen.

amazon echo show 5
Image: KnowTechie

If you’re looking for something with a little more functionality than the Echo or Echo Dot, allow us to introduce you to Amazon’s Echo Show 5. It’s a smaller Echo Show aimed as a bedside or desk companion. It’s essentially Alexa stuffed into a smaller screen.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, Amazon is blowing them out at just $50 a pop for Black Friday. That’s a $40 discount. Yea, not too shabby at all.

As a desk or bedside companion, I can see how this would make a lot of sense. I’m the guy who manually sets my phone’s alarm every night before I go to sleep. So having this at my bedside would come in insanely clutch. But at the same time, a $50 Echo Dot (now $22 for Black Friday) essentially does the same job too.

see at amazon

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology and everything else under the sun.

Comments
Advertisement

More in Deals