Deals
Score an all-new 32GB Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for just $60
That’s $30 off the usual asking price.
If you’re tired of the kids constantly borrowing your primary tablet or just need something that isn’t going to break the bank, get your hands on an all-new 32GB Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for just $60, today only. They usually sell for $90.
One of the best things about this tablet being just $60 is knowing if something ever happens to it – you’re out only 60 bucks. We can’t tell you the many horror stories we’ve heard about people buying expensive tablets only to have their toddler break it within a week of use.
As for the tablet itself, it’s packed with some impressive features out of the box. You get an 8″ HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, up to 10 hours of battery life, 2 MP front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing HD camera, and more. You can learn more about the additional features here.
$30 off is a steal for this. Seriously, if your kid happens to break this one, you’re only out $60 bucks. Heck, at that price, you can buy two. For more product details, be sure to click on the button below.
