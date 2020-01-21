Deals
Score an Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for just $50
If your kid breaks this one, you’re only out $50.
If you’re tired of kid constantly borrowing your primary tablet or just need something that isn’t going to break the bank, Amazon is blowing out Fire HD 8 Tablets at just $50 a piece. They normally sell at $80.
One of the best things about this tablet being just $50 is knowing if something happens to it – you’re out 50 bucks. We can’t tell you the many horror stories we’ve heard about people buying expensive tablets only to have their toddler break it within a week of use.
As for the tablet itself, it’s packed with some impressive features out of the box. You get an 8″ HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, up to 10 hours of battery life, 2 MP front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing HD camera, and more. You can learn more about the additional features here.
$50 is a steal for this. Seriously, if your kid happens to break this one, you’re only out $50 bucks. Heck, at that price, you can buy two.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Score a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for just $37
- This complete 2020 Google SEO & growth hacking bundle is down to just $25 right now
- Snag these AirPod Pro clones for under $60 right now
- Buy the best USB-C wall charger money can buy for just $22
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.