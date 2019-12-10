Deals
Score an Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for just $50
If you still working on your holiday shopping, Fire Tablets make for great gifts.
If you’re running out of gift ideas or just want splurge on yourself, Amazon is blowing out Fire HD 8 Tablets at just $50 a piece. They normally sell at $80.
One of the best things about this tablet being just $50 is knowing if something happens to it – you’re out 50 bucks. We can’t tell you the many horror stories we’ve heard about people buying expensive tablets only to have their toddler break it within a week of use.
As for the tablet itself, it’s packed with some impressive features out of the box. You get an 8″ HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, up to 10 hours of battery life, 2 MP front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing HD camera, and more. You can learn more about the additional features here.
$50 is a steal for this. Not to mention, this makes a great holiday gift too. Heck, at that price, you can knock two people off your shopping list. Not bad at all.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- KnowTechie’s best tech gifts under $100
- The best gaming gifts for the gamer in your life
- KnowTechie’s best tech gifts under $50
- Amazon is blowing out Echo Dots at just $25 a pop
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.