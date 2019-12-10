Score an Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for just $50

If you’re running out of gift ideas or just want splurge on yourself, Amazon is blowing out Fire HD 8 Tablets at just $50 a piece. They normally sell at $80.

One of the best things about this tablet being just $50 is knowing if something happens to it – you’re out 50 bucks. We can’t tell you the many horror stories we’ve heard about people buying expensive tablets only to have their toddler break it within a week of use.

As for the tablet itself, it’s packed with some impressive features out of the box. You get an 8″ HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, up to 10 hours of battery life, 2 MP front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing HD camera, and more. You can learn more about the additional features here.

$50 is a steal for this. Not to mention, this makes a great holiday gift too. Heck, at that price, you can knock two people off your shopping list. Not bad at all.

