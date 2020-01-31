Score iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 960 for just $395 (normally $650)

If you’re looking to get into the wonderful world of robot vacuums, Amazon just discounted one of the best ones money can buy right now. For a limited time, Amazon has iRobot’s Roomba 960 down to just $394. It usually sells for $650, making this one of the best prices we have seen to date.

iRobot’s Roomba 960 offers everything you need from a robot vacuum. It provides powerful suction, multi-surface brushes, and you can even control it using Alexa or Google assistant. If you have pets, this thing is an absolute lifesaver. Great for both hard floors and carpets. Trust us; you won’t be disappointed.

We reviewed it a while back, and we absolutely loved it, and we’re 100% confident you will too. At this price, it’s tough to pass up. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so if you’re looking to make the jump, we suggest buying this sooner than later before the price expires are supplies are depleted. To learn more, click here.

