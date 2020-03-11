Deals
Score one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Flip 4, for just $60
Don’t pass this up, this is a killer price.
We absolutely loved the JBL Flip 4. Seriously, Kevin still uses his every day. Like, he’s crazy about it. Thankfully, eBay wants to give you the same joy with this crazy deal.
While supplies last, you can pick up the JBL Flip 4 for an all-time low $60 courtesy of Best Buy. Compared to the Charge 4, the Flip is smaller, quieter, and merely splashproof, rather than truly water-resistant. But reviewers still say it sounds great, and like the Charge, it can pair to three devices at once so you can take turns streaming, and can connect to other JBL speakers for multi-room audio.
Just note that this deal is only available for a limited time, and it could definitely sell out early.
