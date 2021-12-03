Get these $250 Harman Kardon noise-canceling headphones for just $60

Alright, we don’t know how Harman Kardon is making a profit on these, but hey, who’s complaining, right? For a limited time, Harmon Audio’s eBay storefront is blowing out these Harman Kardon FLY Active noise-canceling headphones for just $60. They typically sell for $249.

Featuring 40mm drivers and optimized for travel, Harman Kardon FLY ANC headphones deliver premium, rich sound when you’re on the move. You’ll love listening to your favorite tunes wherever you go. These headphones provide 20 hours of interruption-free listening, or 30 hours with the noise-canceling turned off. They even have Google Assistant and Alexa built into them too.

I don’t know about you guys, but for $60, these seem like an absolute steal. And this isn’t some refurbished product; the product description describes this as a brand-new item. And judging how roughly 3,500 units sold in the past hour, we’re guessing these are going to sell out fast.

Don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on this one, folks. This is an incredible deal. Plus, whether you’re buying it for yourself or need to cross someone off your holiday shopping list, this makes for an excellent gift. Click the button below for more details.

