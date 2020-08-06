Score these Anker active noise-canceling headphones for just $40

Active noise-canceling headphones can be an expensive purchase, especially if you go down the highly-coveted Bose and Sony route. Forget all that noise with and do yourself a favor by picking up a more affordable option instead. Right now, you can score this Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ANC headphones for just $40. They usually sell for $60.

Anker’s Life Q20 active noise-canceling headphones pull out all the stops to ensure the music you love listening always to sound its best. Our exclusive BassUp technology further optimizes certified Hi-Res Audio with extended treble, enhanced clarity, and fine detailing. And to stop ambient sounds from disrupting your listening experience, simply activate hybrid active noise cancellation mode to immerse yourself in the song instantly.

Again, you get all of this for just $40. No promo codes or coupons needed. Just add it to your cart, and you’re golden. For more product details, click the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.