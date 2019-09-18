Score this 5.1 Vizio Soundbar system for a whopping $120

If you’re looking to pimp out your living room with a primo home theater experience, Amazon is blowing out this refurbed VIZIO 5.1 Soundbar for just $119. You get the soundbar, rear satellite speakers and a wireless subwoofer all for just $119. That’s a killer deal.

This surround system even has Chromecast built-in. Meaning you can use your smartphone to stream music from any Chromecast enabled audio app, like iHeartRadio, Google Play Music, Pandora, Spotify, and more.

One kicker is the satellite speakers included with this soundbar are not wireless. But they plug into the wireless subwoofer, so you can hide the wires behind your couch, bookcase, or whatever else you can think of to conceal those wires.

Let’s face it, your TV’s speakers aren’t the greatest. You know this (and so do your friends). So if you’re looking to add a little more oomph to it, consider picking this sound system up. It’s a steal at just $119. And if the refurb option has you sketched out, Amazon backs them up with a 90-day guarantee.

Keep in mind; this deal is only good for today. Don’t miss out on this. You’d be crazy to pass this deal up.



