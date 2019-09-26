Score this Aukey wireless charging pad for just $10

You may or may not need this, but if you do, Amazon is blowing out some really good fast-charging wireless charging pads for just $10 with code CNJ5USX8. They usually retail for $17.

As for the charger, it’s an Aukey 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Pad. Aukey is pretty reputable for making good stuff, so I wouldn’t put too much thought into this. Out of 514 user reviews, this charger scores a nearly perfect rating of four stars. That’s really good.

Either way, it’s up for grabs for $10. And if you’re into the whole wireless charging thing, probably wouldn’t hurt scooping up a few at that price. Just remember to enter code CNJ5USX8 at checkout to see the discount.



Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.