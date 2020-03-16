Score this VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C hub for just $10 (normally $40)

If you’re current laptop or computer is running a little low on USB ports or the like, Amazon is blowing out this VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C hub for just $10 with code VY2PMHV8. It normally sells at $40.

The hub includes three standard USB ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port, two card slots (SD/TF), and a USB-C Power Delivery charging port—all in one hub. So by basically plugging in one USB-C cable to your laptop – you get a mess of other ports that aren’t included in your laptops setup. If you just bought a new MacBook, you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about.

This deal isn’t going to last forever, so if you’re planning to scoop one of these up on the cheap, we suggest doing it sooner than later. Again, you’ll need to enter code VY2PMHV8 at checkout to see the discount. For more info, click the link above or the button below.

