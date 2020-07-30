Deals
Score two rechargeable Xbox One controller batteries for just $17
Never worry about AA batteries again.
It’s 2020 and if you’re still using AA batteries for your Xbox One controllers, you’re absolutely doing it all wrong. Do yourself a favor and pick up these rechargeable batteries. Seriously, do it right now because you can get two of them for just $17.
$17 is a bargain compared to the price of AA batteries you’ll eventually keep on getting to keep your controller charged. And with these rechargeable options, you’ll get up to a minimum of 25+ hours of battery life. And unlike AA batteries, if you loose juice, you can always slap them on the charger and get them back to 100%. It’s a whole lot better than digging through one of your draws looking for AA batteries.
Seriously, paying $17 vs the headaches of dealing with traditional batteries is a no-brainer. For the rest of the product details, be sure to click on the button below.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- This Bose Solo 5 soundbar usually costs $200, right now it’s down to just $99
- This dashcam that normally costs $80 is down to just $52
- Stock up on a new 256GB microSD card for just $35
- Inflate all your tires with this $22 digital tire inflator
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.