Security camera installation: Should you do it or hire a professional?

Crime requires no invitation. Your cherished and valuable belongings built through hard work, persistence, and unique stories are your own responsibility at the end of the day. Crimes like burglary and break-ins are common around neighborhoods.

In fact, break-ins are the top property crime concern across America. In such times, security cameras are a must for ensuring safety and oversight over your property. If you’ve bought or considering buying a security camera and you’re wondering if you’ve got what it takes to install it yourself, consider these factors before you make the final call.

Factor #1: Cost

The primary appeal to any DIY project is savings. Your security camera installation is no different, installing your camera on your own can end up saving you around $99 to $199 per camera installation. You can be assured that peace of mind comes with its cost.

Professional installation costs depend on your location, the number of cameras you want to install, and the type of video surveillance you choose. For instance, if you are looking for security camera installation in Troy, MI, you have 2-5 cameras to be installed, and you want recorded video surveillance, the cost will range between $647 – $2,009, and the average cost is $1,327. Whether or not this saved money is worth the DIY challenge is what you’ll see next.

Factor #2: Time

Time equals money, especially when it comes to earning individuals. Consider the time it will take to set up your security system and the time you will have to spend if you encounter some problems with the equipment or installation. A professional usually takes 4 hours to one and a half-day depending on the installation complexity of your security system and the number of cameras you want to install.

Considering that you are a first-timer, you should look to set aside two to two and a half-day for your entire setup. This also includes the time you will need to figure out the inevitable DIY obstacles you’ll encounter.

Factor #3: Property Assessment

Professionals conduct a security assessment for your property to recognize the best positions to place the cameras. They use their eye for detecting vulnerable entry points and position your camera at suitable vantage points accordingly.

The alternate to this is to read up online on the most suitable positions for your security camera. For example, the most common entryways for criminals are the front door, back door, and first-floor windows, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. So that’s a placement you shouldn’t miss.

Factor #4: Equipment Assessment

The equipment you get can be susceptible to flaws in some way or the other which may be invisible to the layman’s eye. Your hired help will inspect each piece of equipment for proper functionality before and after installation, troubleshoot whatever equipment needs some minor tinkering to get it working, or if in case it turns out to be defective, advising you to get it replaced.

The alternative is to self-assess each piece of equipment and look for online solutions or call the equipment support team in case of any troubles. Thankfully, in most situations, all security equipment is well tested and will not contain a defect, but it’s always better to keep an eye out for yourself.

Factor #5: Handiness

This is another big factor that contributes to the decision. Your security camera will decide the installation process and ultimately the skill level required to install it. Many cameras require drilling while many come with a back adhesive that can be used to directly apply it to the wall. Once you know how your purchased camera needs to be installed, you can make a well-informed decision.

Conclusion

The decision between DIY vs hiring a professional ultimately falls to the tradeoffs you’re willing to make based on the above factors of cost, time, setup assessments, and skill level. If you are going the route of DIY, ensure you understand where to position your cameras, check if you have the right equipment, read the complete installation guide specific to your camera, and set out 2 days or 48hours for figuring out everything.

