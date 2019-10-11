We all did it as kids. You dare one of your friends to lock themselves in a dark bathroom, stare into the mirror and say “Bloody Mary” three times. It’s time to relive the experience with Oren Peli (Paranormal Activity ) and Imprezario Entertainment’s AR app experience, Bloody Mary: Reflections of Evil.

The game is made to play indoors at night, with your lights off, and headphones on. It starts when you launch the app and say her name three times just like the old days. “Bloody Mary…Bloody Mary…Bloody.” But this time, you don’t need the mirror. In seconds, the environment is filled with demons, souls and other petrifying entities literally made to make your experience as spooky as possible.

Let’s just say after this, you won’t look at your house quite the same again.

The device’s display, LED and other system features are utilized to create individually tailored experiences and scares using practical content paired with binaural ASMR audio in order to truly immerse players in an augmented reality experience unlike anything else.

Last year, the team launched the first version of the app with huge success. Now, they’ve implemented all-new features including Evil Siri, ASMR sounds, noise limit recognition, voice recognition, gyro-dependent content triggering, immersive 360-degree mixed-media scenes, new content-paired unity effects, and more in over an hour of interactive gameplay.

Bloody Mary: Reflections of Evil is a great Halloween experience for a group (though remind everyone to bring their headphones) or you can brave the experience on your own. Just be ready for those jump scares.

The game is available for both iOS and Android for $1.99.

