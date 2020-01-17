Seven must-have smart home gadgets

As we enter into the new decade, we have access to seemingly endless technological innovation that is making every aspect of our lives more convenient. With smart appliances and systems that are connected through virtual assistants and mobile apps, you can control almost every aspect of your home no matter where you are.

In this article, we’ll go over some gadgets that are essential for anyone who wants to incorporate smart technology into their daily lives. Your home will transform entirely, and you won’t even need to press your budget.

Amazon Echo Show 8

When it comes to smart displays, Amazon tops the ranks. The Echo Show 8 has a beautifully designed interface and excellent audio quality. The highly visible screen is equipped with a physical shutter that you can slide over its camera for your privacy.

TP-Link Smart Plug Mini

Smart plugs are a great entry point if you want to try out some connected home devices. They’re cheap and easy to install and use. They serve a simple purpose, to toggle power on and off.

The TP-Link Kasa Mini includes a single outlet that connects through your WiFi Network You can activate or deactivate your plug depending on a set schedule or on your location. You won’t have to worry about it blocking the adjacent outlet.

Philips Hue White LED

Philips Hue smart lights are a top pick when it comes to smart-home gadgets. The company offers floodlights, strips, fixtures, as well as outdoor illumination. Hue earned its popularity from its color-changing bulbs.

These white bulbs are a great way to get started. If you already have a virtual assistant, you can get the Bluetooth version of the lamps, with no need to buy the extra hub.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat

Ecobee SmartThemostat is a WiFi-based thermostat that gives you full control over your heating and air conditioning system from a mobile app or with your voice. The product includes a remote sensor inside the box.

The Thermostat reads ambient temperatures for the room it’s in and will adjust it to your comfort accordingly. You can place the remote sensor in another room, to modify the temp based on those conditions. This can be helpful if you want to make sure one specific space is temperature-controlled.

SimpliSafe Home Security

According to the experts on house insurance in Ontario, 32% of all burglars enter victims’ homes through unlocked doors. Many times, this is simply because we forget when we are rushing out the door.

Problem solved. Smart home systems make it easy to make sure your home is safe, no matter where you are. If you’re concerned about security across your home, the best investment that you could make is the SimpliSafe 3.0 kit.

The base kit comes with a docking station, a keypad, a motion detector, and open/close sensors. You can customize security by adding a variety of different features, including smoke or glass break sensors.

Unlike many other home security systems, you aren’t locked into a security plan. You can opt into a monthly professional monitoring package, but it isn’t required. You have the option to try this service without having to commit.

Axis Gear Smart Motorized Shades Controller

Don’t you hate it when you are woken up by the bright sunshine on a weekend morning when you just want to sleep in? You have to get out of bed to close the shades. One of our favorite smart home devices solves this problem for good.

The AXIS Gear shades controller turns any blinds into smart blinds, as long as they have a beaded chain. The five-minute installation process is simple, and once it’s set up, you’ll have complete control of your blinds straight through the app or the touch strip controls.

You can set custom schedules and times for when you want people to think you’re home, block out sunlight, or let it in. This also is a great way to make sure your house plants get all of the TLC that they need.

FORIOUS Touch Kitchen Faucets

This is the ideal kitchen sink. With Assistive Touch Control Technology, a simple touch on the top will start or stop the flow of water. This is amazing for those days where you are cooking and have food on your hands and don’t want to dirty your flawless stainless steel.

Cleaning a mess shouldn’t involve creating another one. This sink is smudge-proof and fingerprint-free with a heavy-duty brushed nickel.

The Verdict

Once you start, you’ll find that many of these devices can be integrated into one complete smart-home system. Try out one or the other to address particular issues or start with the basic smart speaker like an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Whatever you begin with, you’ll be sure to enjoy the new-found convenience.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: