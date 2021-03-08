Seven of the best mobile games for adults

When it comes to mobile gaming, there is a nearly endless number of titles available to choose from. However, adults might not be interested in games that are geared toward children, like Minecraft. Here are some of the best mobile games for adults.

Hearthstone

Anyone who likes turn-based fighting games might find Hearthstone interesting. It’s actually a card game, and it comes from Blizzard Entertainment, the maker of World of Warcraft. Like many fighting-based card games, players collect cards over time.

World of Warcraft fans will find plenty to like about Hearthstone because it takes the same lore, characters, relics, and elements from the massively multiplayer online game. The game was released in 2014, but it has expanded a lot since then, leaving more to explore even for those who have already played for a while.

Hearthstone also features cross-platform play, which means you can play with players on computers or Android or iOS devices. The game is a turn-based card game with two opponents who build decks of 30 cards and choose a hero with a unique power. Players also use a limited number of mana crystals to play certain abilities or summon minions to help with their fight.

The goal is to destroy the opponent’s hero. Winning and completing quests earn players in-game gold, new cards, and other prizes. You can also buy packs of new cards using gold or through microtransactions.

Bloons Tower Defense 6

Bloons TD 6 is a strategy game that involves placing down monkeys with various powers to shoot down a variety of different balloon types. It’s a classic tower defense game that will appeal to older children as well. It’s a great option for parents and children to play together as the co-op mode makes it easy for two players on the same wi-fi to find games created by each other.

Ninja Kiwi created Bloons TD 6 and is constantly adding new content, from challenges and new monkeys to new heroes, new balloons and more. You won’t get bored because there is almost always something new to try out.

Bloons TD 6 is a little pricier than other mobile games at $4.99, but it’s worth the money for how much content there is.

The Room series

At this point, there are four games in the series The Room. Anyone who enjoys escape rooms will love these games because you have to solve puzzles to figure out how to get out of the room. The puzzles are set in a variety of different rooms with creepy atmospheres. There’s also a mysterious narrator that leaves you clues about how to solve the puzzles.

The Room costs 99 cents. Fireproof Games is the developer of the series.

Township

This game will appeal to both children and adults, but it’s included on this list of games for adults because it provides an easy outlet for entertainment without having to use a lot of brainpower. Township involves building up a town, including factories, community buildings and residential buildings.

The game includes co-ops, which allow you to ask other players in your co-op for help and compete in regattas for prizes and in-game currency. Township also has a variety of mini-games that also allow you to win prizes. If you’re looking for something to play to kill time when you only have a few minutes at a time, Township is a great option.

Words with Friends 2

This game has been around for a while and might not be as popular as it once was, but it’s still a great way for adults to kill time on their mobile devices. Words with Friends 2 touts itself as the most popular social, mobile word game in the world.

The game pits players against each other and helps you build your vocabulary. It’s similar to Scrabble, in that you have to place letters down on the board to form words. Words with Friends is a great way to exercise your brain and grow your language skills.

Threes!

This game requires you to slide numbered tiles and combine them into groups based on multiples of threes. Threes! will also help you keep your mind sharp, but it uses numbers instead of words. A simple game mode creates an endless challenge, and the cast of characters is quite enchanting.

Anyone who enjoys numbers and puzzle games will enjoy Threes! It costs 99 cents on the Google Play store and offers an ad-free experience, unlike the free-to-play games on this list.

Plants vs. Zombies

The first and second games in the Plants vs. Zombies series are great strategy games for adults. While some parts are rather childish, the game will provide hours of entertainment. No two people will use the same strategy for each board, and more than one strategy will work. PopCap Studies is the developer.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: