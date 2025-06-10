Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

At Apple’s WWDC 2025, one important feature was barely mentioned: Siri.

While Apple heavily promoted Apple Intelligence, its new AI system powering features like live translation in Messages, FaceTime, and calls, Siri got very little attention.

Apple only briefly said that Siri is now “more natural and more helpful,” but admitted that the personalized features it promised last year are still delayed.

Craig Federighi addressed this by saying that those updates need more time to meet Apple’s standards.

However, it was clear to many that Siri’s absence stood out, especially compared to the bold AI strides of other tech giants.

Why is this a big deal? Apple’s rivals, like Google and Microsoft, have already rolled out advanced AI assistants.

Google’s Gemini can see your screen and respond in real-time, and Microsoft’s AI in Windows 11 can suggest edits to photos or summarize documents with a click.

Meanwhile, Siri hasn’t caught up, despite Apple running ads last year promoting a smarter version of it that still hasn’t arrived.

In recent months, Apple Intelligence has had its own missteps, like notification summaries that confused headlines so badly Apple had to disable the feature for some apps.

That’s made it easy for critics to point out that Apple is still playing catch-up in the AI race.

Instead of a big Siri upgrade, Apple used WWDC to showcase smaller Apple Intelligence features, many of which now work with ChatGPT.

For instance, users can now ask ChatGPT to turn a photo into an oil painting or ask questions about what’s on their screen.

Apple also let developers access its new on-device AI model and showed off visual tools to search or shop based on images.

Some people expected Apple to let Siri use other AI tools like Google’s Gemini, but that didn’t happen.

Apple hinted last year that it might allow users to pick which AI powers Siri, and a deal with Google could be coming by the end of 2025.

