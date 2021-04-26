Six LMS myths that are preventing your business from growing

With the rise in eLearning came the need for businesses to have better management of eLearning programs. A Learning Management System is one of the most revolutionary tools that automates the management of employee learning programs.

A LMS effortlessly streamlines the entire process and makes it easy to deliver learning to employees regardless of their location. Not only is it a cost-effective way of training, but also saves employees a lot of time.

Yet, there are many businesses still not opting for an LMS to train their workforce because they believe in certain myths. This is depriving their employees of a lot of benefits, and eventually preventing the business from growing.

In this article, we aim to bust 6 such myths associated with LMS and its efficacy:

Myth #1 : You need experience to use an LMS

Fact : Modern LMSs have a user-friendly and intuitive interface, making it easy for anyone to operate it. With clear navigation aids, anyone can learn to use it even if they have no experience.

In fact, tools like TalentLMS require zero experience to build courses because of their simple yet powerful set of features. With just a few hours of basic onboarding training, anyone can learn to operate it.

Myth #2 : LMS only provides self paced learning

Fact : A LMS majorly deploys and delivers eLearning courses. But, contrary to popular belief, a LMS also provides blended learning support to help employees get the best of both worlds.

With video conferencing support that helps in conducting instructor-led sessions, a LMS allows employees to get clarity directly from the instructor.

Myth #3 : LMS is useful only for big companies

Fact : This is a huge misconception; one that prevents companies from understanding the importance of providing employees digital learning solutions. LMS can be used by organizations of all sizes and kinds.

There are various open source LMS available for small businesses that don’t want to spend much in the beginning.

Myth #4 : LMS only manages training courses

Fact : A LMS does not just serve the purpose of managing eLearning courses, but also helps in tracking training progress. This way you can monitor employee learning and training completion.

By helping you track training, a LMS provides valuable insight on the effectiveness of the training program. Moreover, the statistics provided by the LMS also help you spot high potential employees.

Myth #5 : Cloud-based LMS are expensive

Fact : When compared to an open source LMS, a cloud based LMS does cost more because of the licensing fees and subscription. But it does save you from a lot of expenses since everything is stored online at a centralized location.

And with a variety of pricing models, even a small organization can use it for employee L&D. By comparing LMS features and pricing you can easily find a cloud based LMS that aligns with your training goals and fits the budget.

Myth #6 : LMS has very negligible ROI

Fact : This couldn’t be any further from the truth. A LMS allows you to equip employees with the necessary skills that will help them perform their jobs better. It saves time spent on training as eLearning courses are easier to consume.

This not only improves employee performance, but also increases their work productivity. WIth increased productivity, employees bring in more revenue for the company thus providing a satisfactory ROI.

Conclusion:

If the pandemic has taught us something the hard way, it is to vale technology and make the most of it. Softwares like LMS have made it possible to train employees and keep them productive even in the midst of a global pandemic. We hope we were able to debunk the major myths linked to LMS and encourage you to invest in one for providing your employee’s growth opportunities.

