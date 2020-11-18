Slap a case on your new iPhone 12 for just under $3

Did you recently get yourself a brand new iPhone 12? That’s awesome. Congratulations. Now, do yourself a favor, slap a case on that puppy. The last thing you want is to have the phone all scratched up. And if you ever drop it, just know, it’s protected.

If you’re looking to add a case to your iPhone 12 on the cheap, we found some really great options, and right now, these cases are down to just $2.88. Yup, a brand new case for just under $3. You can’t beat that. Here are your options below:

We also found this iPhone 12/Pro case with a built-in screen protector that’s discounted down to $3.60 with code 609FX3W7. So yea, you have plenty of options to choose from here. Which one you end up going with is up to you. Either way, getting these under $5 is an absolute steal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.