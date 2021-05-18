Slap a case on your Nintendo Switch for just $7

If you own a Nintendo Switch, the last thing you want to do is drop it or scratch it. And if that ever happens and you don’t have a case on it, chances are, you’ll never forgive yourself for letting it happen. To prevent this, a Nintendo Switch case is your best bet. And if you need one on the cheap, Amazon has this clear option down to just $7 with code LTAQB6Q2.

This case comes in three pieces. There’s a case for the dock and two separate cases for your Joy-Cons. The case is made of non-slip material and offers all-around protection. At the end of the day, it’s a simple case that protects your Nintendo Switch. That’s it.

For $7, you really can’t go wrong. We’ve seen similar cases like these easily sell for more. So if you’re looking to get a Nintendo Switch case on the cheap, today is your day. Just be sure to enter code LTAQB6Q2 at checkout to see the discount. Click the button below for more information.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.