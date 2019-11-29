Connect with us

Deals

Slap a case on your Nintendo Switch Lite for just $8

Start playing your device with the protection it needs.

nintendo switch lite cases knowtechie
Image: KnowTechie

If you just dropped $200 on a new Nintendo Switch Lite go the extra mile and get a case for it. You’re going to need one if you’re someone who tends to drop or scratch their stuff up. If this sounds like you, eBay has a killer deal that gets a soft silicone case for just $8.

This case offers full-coverage protection for your entire device – front and back. The ergonomic grip design enables comfortable, easier gameplay and hand-held control of your device. You even get a choice of colors too.

At just $8, this is practically a steal. You even get free shipping too. Buy this and start playing your device with the protection it needs. You won’t regret it.

see at ebay

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology and everything else under the sun.

Comments
Advertisement

More in Deals