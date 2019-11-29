Deals
Slap a case on your Nintendo Switch Lite for just $8
Start playing your device with the protection it needs.
If you just dropped $200 on a new Nintendo Switch Lite go the extra mile and get a case for it. You’re going to need one if you’re someone who tends to drop or scratch their stuff up. If this sounds like you, eBay has a killer deal that gets a soft silicone case for just $8.
This case offers full-coverage protection for your entire device – front and back. The ergonomic grip design enables comfortable, easier gameplay and hand-held control of your device. You even get a choice of colors too.
At just $8, this is practically a steal. You even get free shipping too. Buy this and start playing your device with the protection it needs. You won’t regret it.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.