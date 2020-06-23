Deals
Slap a new Spigen case on your iPad for just $6
You’d be crazy to pass this up.
If you own an iPad and don’t have a case protecting it from drops and scratches, then you seriously need to consider this deal going on right on Amazon. For a limited time, Amazon is blowing out Spigen iPad cases for just $6. Yes, $6 bucks each case. That’s 50% off their usual asking price. Here’s what’s up for grabs:
- iPad 9.7 Case (2017/2018) Tough Armor Gunmetal with Code JI4VJHQC
- iPad 9.7 Case (2017/2018) Tough Armor Metal Slate with Code JI4VJHQC
- iPad Air 3 Case (10.5 2019) & Pro 10.5 (2017) Tough Armor Rose Gold with Code JI4VJHQC
- iPad Pro 11 Case (2018) Tough Armor Black with Code JI4VJHQC
- iPad Pro 11 Case (2018) Tough Armor Gunmetal with Code JI4VJHQC
- iPad Pro 11 Case (2018) Tough Armor Rose Gold with Code JI4VJHQC
- iPad Pro 11 Case (2018) Tough Armor TECH Black with Code JI4VJHQC
- iPad Pro 11 Case (2018) Tough Armor TECH Rose Gold with Code JI4VJHQC
- iPad Pro 12.9 Case (2018) Tough Armor Black with Code JI4VJHQC
- iPad Pro 12.9 Case (2018) Tough Armor Gunmetal with Code JI4VJHQC
- iPad Pro 12.9 Case (2018) Tough Armor Rose Gold with Code JI4VJHQC
- iPad Pro 12.9 Case (2018) Tough Armor TECH Gunmetal with Code JI4VJHQC
For $6 a case, you really can’t go wrong. And if you spent $200+ on your iPad, $6 is certainly worth the investment. But you’ll have to act quick, we’re not sure how long Amazon plans to keep these coupon codes available, so be sure to jump on this sooner than later.
