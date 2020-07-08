Slap this mini dash cam in your car’s dashboard for just $26

Dashcams can come in insanely clutch when you really need them. Whether you got into an accident and need to prove it wasn’t your fault or you need to fight a pricey speeding ticket, these things are absolute game-changers.

If you’re looking to finally add one to your car, Amazon is blowing out this Aukey mini dashcam at just $26 a pop. Yup, that’s right, 26 bucks. It usually sells for $50.

With this dash cam, you get 1080p recordings that automatically save clips when something happens, a 170-degree wide-angle CMOS sensor, and a compact slim design that lets you mount this puppy just about anywhere in your car.

Again, you get this all for just $26. Click the button below for more details.

