Deals
Slap this mini dash cam in your car’s dashboard for just $26
$26 is an absolute steal for this.
Dashcams can come in insanely clutch when you really need them. Whether you got into an accident and need to prove it wasn’t your fault or you need to fight a pricey speeding ticket, these things are absolute game-changers.
If you’re looking to finally add one to your car, Amazon is blowing out this Aukey mini dashcam at just $26 a pop. Yup, that’s right, 26 bucks. It usually sells for $50.
With this dash cam, you get 1080p recordings that automatically save clips when something happens, a 170-degree wide-angle CMOS sensor, and a compact slim design that lets you mount this puppy just about anywhere in your car.
Again, you get this all for just $26. Click the button below for more details.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Add 12 more months to your PlayStation Plus membership for $32
- Newegg is blowing out 2TB waterproof USB flash drives for just $8 a pop
- Stock up on some USB-C equipped power strips for just $15 a piece
- Throw this tire inflator in the trunk of your car for just $26
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.