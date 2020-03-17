Slip this 6000mAh portable charger in your pocket for just $8 bucks

If you’re someone who constantly finds themselves looking for an outlet to charge your devices, do yourself a favor and pick up this 6000mAh portable battery charger from EasyAcc. Right now, it’s just $8 with code E8S39EZA. It usually sells for $17.

One of our favorite features this portable charger has to offer is that it comes with a built-in micro-USB cable, so you’ll never have to worry about lugging extra cables around. On top of that, it’s really compact and lightweight. Meaning, it won’t weigh you down if you have it in your pocket. Not to mention, it’s extremely slim too. And it even comes with a built-in flashlight too.

At the end of the day, it’s a portable battery charger. Nothing special. But the main takeaway here is that it’s only $8 bucks. You can’t beat that. Heck, at that price, you can buy two without breaking the bank. Again, to get the discount, enter code E8S39EZA at checkout to see the savings. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.