Snag the 1More triple-driver over-ear headphones on Prime Day for only $139

We loved the 1More triple-drivers when we reviewed them a couple of years ago, and they’re still one of the best-looking sets of cans that have graced our desk.

They’ve had some new internals since then with new graphene drivers instead of the titanium ones, which should make the sound signature even better. Along with that, you get a ceramic tweeter to handle the high notes, and a bass reflector to give you all the low-end you crave. The only bad thing? You won’t be able to see how great they look while you’re wearing them.

Grab a pair for 33-percent off during Prime Day 2020. They are currently $139, down from $210.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

