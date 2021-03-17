Snag a free month of Paramount+ courtesy of Amazon

CBS All Access is no more, instead, the service has been rebranded to Paramount+ gaining some new content in the process. It costs $10 a month if you don’t want to be burdened by adverts, or $6 if you’re cool with paying for ads.

If you’re willing to try it out or have already signed up, Amazon is giving out a free month to the service. After your free month expires, the usual $6 fee will kick in, but you’re free to cancel before that. So yea, you really have nothing to lose here.

With a membership to Paramount+, you’ll get access to content from channels like CBS, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network, as well as Paramount Pictures, its movie studio. Not to mention all the original shows the company has planned for the future. Give it a shot and see if you like it. I mean, hey, it’s free.

