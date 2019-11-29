Connect with us

Snag a JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker for just $30 (normally $70)

You could buy two at this price without breaking the bank.

Image: KnowTechie

Black Friday pricing has brought JBL’s Clip 3 down from $70 to just $30 and we couldn’t be any happier. That’s a killer discount and definitely shouldn’t be something that’s passed up.

Listen, we can give you a handful of reasons to buy this speaker, but the most obvious one we can think of is that its just $30. But if you need a breakdown of some of the key features, you get a wireless Bluetooth streaming (obviously), 10 hours of playtime, a speakerphone and its IPX7 waterproof. Not to mention, you can literally take this thing anywhere.

For $30 this is a killer deal. Makes for a great holiday gift too. What are you waiting for? Go and snag this up before they sell out.

