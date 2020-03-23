Snag a Philips Hue Starter Kit for just $120 in this one-day sale

We’re huge fans of this Philips Hue Starter kit and if you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about, Woot is blowing out refurbished kits for just $119. This kit normally sells for $179. But you’ll have to act fast because this deal is only good for today.

This starter kit comes complete with two A19 60W white bulbs and a WiFi hub compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. Set timers and light schedules, automating your lights to make it seem like someone is home even when you are away. With everything you need to get started, this easy-to-use kit comes with two A19 LED smart bulbs, able to fit standard table lamps and the Philips Hue Bridge that can control up to 50 lights.

Again, this is a limited-time deal. You only have today to capitalize on this, so our best guess is to jump on this sooner than later. We’re pretty confident these will sell out fast. For more info, click the button below.

