Snag an Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS + Cellular for under $350

If you’ve been looking at the Apple Watch, but hate paying full price, Walmart has you covered with a new Apple Watch Series 7 deal.

Normally $420, you can snag the 45mm version with GPS + Cellular right now for only $329. This model doesn’t have quite as many features as the new Series 8, but for most people, the Series 7 will fit your needs perfectly.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Now $329.00 The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular features text and call functionality, an ECG, international emergency calling, and more, making it the perfect accessory for your iPhone.

Apple’s Series 7 Apple Watch lasts all day and features everything you expect from a smartwatch and more.

You get texting and calling features, full access to apps, emergency SOS, health monitoring, and more.

Because this is the Cellular model, you can leave your iPhone at home and still have access to basically everything – perfect for that jog you’ve been putting off.

With this deal from Walmart, you also have options when it comes to bands, including blue, black, green, and cream.

