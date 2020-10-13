Snag an Echo Dot for just $19 (yes, $19)

Amazon Prime Day is not messing around. Right now, the company is blowing out 3rd generation Echo Dots out the door at just $19 a pop. Yes, $19. They typically sell for $50 each, so you’re seeing about $31 in savings here.

If you want something with a little extra, Amazon also has a deal on an Echo Dot along with an Amazon Smart Plug going for just $24.

With a new speaker and design, the Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, and more. You can also call almost anyone and control compatible smart home devices with your voice. This is just the tip of the iceberg. To see all the features this puppy is capable of, click here.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.