Snag early Black Friday pricing on PS4 DualShock controllers for just $40
Makes for a great affordable holiday gift.
Alright, we get it. These PS4 controllers are not cheap. They usually sell at around $65. So we totally understand why you may have never opted in picking up an extra one. Well, if this is the case and you’re looking to add an extra controller to your set up, eBay is blowing them out at just $40. And you even have a pick of color choices.
This price is pretty close to the biggest discount we’ve seen on these controllers, so we wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this. Either way, this deal is up for grabs if you want a brand new PS4 controller for $40. And it couldn’t come at a better time with the holidays fast approaching.
