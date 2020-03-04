Snag one of Sony’s best wireless headphones for just a whopping $60

While earbuds are cute, some of us need more serious headphones with high sound quality and maximum comfort. These Sony MDR-XB650BT Extra Bass™ Wireless Headphones balance style and sound, making them the ultimate headset for your workouts, study sessions, TV watching, workdays and more. Right now, they’re just $60. They usually sell for $130.

Specially designed for today’s heavy-hitting bass lines and dropping beats, Sony’s Extra Bass™ technology delivers powerful and clear bass sounds and vibrations right where you need them.

Don’t worry about finding the right plugin adapter for your phone or computer with these Bluetooth connected headphones. Get up to 30 hours of continuous playback from a four-hour charge to keep the music bumping track after track.

Make calls hands-free with the built-in button or mic at your desk or on the go and switch easily between songs without having to get your device out of your pocket. Rock out in comfort with the self-adjusting headband and soft, cushioned earcups.

Usually priced at $129.99, these refurbished headphones have been marked down by 53% for a limited time, making them available for just $59.99. Grab a pair of Sony MDR-XB650BT Extra Bass™ Wireless Headphones today to upgrade your music, podcast, movie and TV listening experiences.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.