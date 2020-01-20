Snag these AirPod Pro clones for under $60 right now

If you enjoy the look of the new AirPod Pros or just want to look like you have RichPods™ on your next trip on the subway, these AirSounds MAX True Wireless earbuds are the way to do it. The best part? You can snag these puppies for $59.99 – that’s 57% off their normal price of $139.99.

So, what should you know about the AirSounds Max earbuds? Well, for starters, they feature Bluetooth 5.0 audio for accurate sound across devices. Then, on top of that, these earbuds can last for up to three hours on a single charge and can charge to full in the included case in about an hour. That should get you through even the longest of commutes. The upgraded design also means you can wear them for longer without ear fatigue.

Voice assistants are all the rage right now and the AirSounds Max earbuds work with both Siri and Google Assistant.

If you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds but don’t want to break the bank, these AirSounds Max might be the earbuds for you.

