Snag this 1080p 32″ HP monitor for a jaw dropping $150

Are you tired of looking at your lame monitor? Need to upgrade to something better? Don’t want to break the bank buying one? If you answered yes to all of these questions, you might want to check this out. Today only, Woot is blowing out these 1080p 32″ HP monitor for just $150 a whack. It normally sells around $230 each.

Now, before we go any further, this offering from Woot is for a refurbished model. But the good thing here is that Woot will provide you with a 90-day warranty so that should give you some peace of mind. Other than that, this deal is pretty legit. You get a 31.5” diagonal FHD resolution display that delivers 70% more screen than a 24” monitor. Plus, the 178-degree viewing angle gives you a sharp picture from all sides. Be sure to check out the product page for all the details.

If you’ve been meaning to jump on a new monitor purchase, you’d be crazy to pass this up. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for a monitor in a while and we wouldn’t think twice about passing this up. But if you’re going to pull the trigger, just know, today is only your chance. Click the button below for more details.

