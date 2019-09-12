Snag this 32GB USB flash drive that works with any iPhone for just $6

Well, damn, this is a no-brainer. Regardless if you need one or not, you should absolutely buy this $6 32GB Lightning flash drive Amazon is offering up for sale. It’s yours for just $6, all you need to do is enter code 7JVMLKPK at checkout. These puppies normally sell for $31, so this is an absolute steal.

Why would you need this? Well, it’s simple really. It’s $6 stinking dollars. But seriously, if you’re looking to free up some space from your iPhone, this is what you’ll need. Meaning you can transfer all those big movie and photo files to this flash drive and move them over to your computer or whatever. That’s it.

There’s a whole bunch of other use cases here, but the name of the game here is storage. Again, it’s yours for just $6. Just enter code 7JVMLKPK at checkout and you’re good to go. Heck, at that price, probably wouldn’t hurt buying a few.



Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.