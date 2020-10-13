Snag this Toshiba 32″ Fire TV edition smart TV for only $120 on Prime Day 2020

Looking for a new TV to add to the kids’ room or office? Don’t want to spend a bunch of cash on it? This 32″ Toshiba Fire TV smart TV is currently on sale for $119 on Prime Day 2020. It typically would set you back $179.

Because it has Fire TV built-in, you get access to voice controls through Alexa and all the apps that come along with Amazon’s Fire TV. The picture is only 720p, but the smaller size (32-inches) means that 720p shouldn’t be an issue at all. Add to that, that it would be perfect for a guest room or office, and there’s not much to dislike about this offering from Toshiba.

It features three HDMI inputs for all your gaming consoles and because it has Alexa built-in, you all get access to Alexa Skills, which is pretty cool.

This deal is currently available during Prime Day 2020, so if you have been on the fence about snagging a new TV, don’t hesitate, as this deal goes away when Prime Day does, which is tomorrow, October 14.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.