Snapchat has launched a new iOS app and web tool called Lens Studio, making it much easier for everyday users, not just professionals, to create their own AR filters, also known as Lenses.

These new tools let users design fun AR effects using simple text prompts and user-friendly editing features, with no technical background needed.

Previously, Lens Studio was only available as a desktop app for advanced developers. While that professional version will still exist, the new app and web version are aimed at a wider audience.

Now, anyone with an iPhone or internet browser can create AR content using templates, their Bitmoji avatars, or even custom AI-generated effects.

According to Snapchat, the goal is to let people express themselves in fun, creative ways, whether they want to make a silly Lens based on an inside joke or just reflect their current mood.

Users can scroll through popular templates, add dancing Bitmojis, or create entirely new effects using AI.

Snapchat already has over 400,000 professional AR developers, but the company wants to invite more casual creators to join in.

This move comes as Snapchat continues to invest heavily in AR, especially as other tech companies are pulling back.

For example, Meta recently shut down its AR creation platform, Spark AR, which upset many creators. Snapchat, on the other hand, is expanding access and making creation easier than ever.

In addition to tools for beginners, Snapchat is also improving its platform for professionals.

Alongside the app launch, it introduced new developer tools for building Bitmoji games within Lenses.

These tools include features like turn-based gameplay, customizable character movements, and support for different gaming styles, opening up new creative possibilities for advanced AR developers.

With this update, Snapchat is encouraging more people to interact with a new type of digital content.

