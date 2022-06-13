Social crypto trading app NAGAX launches on Apple & Android phones 

Social crypto trading on the go has just become a reality with the launch of the NAGAX application on Android and Apple smartphones.

NAGAX said users can download NAGAX Mobile from Google Play and the App Store now and access a wealth of social trading features at their fingertips.

The NAGAX platform is best known for its Autocopy trade feature. Experienced traders who regularly make a profit can add to their income by allowing other users to copy their trades.

Users can simply pay a flat $1 fee to mirror the trades of the experts they follow, and reap the same profits thanks to its zero slippage guarantee.

Social trading, as it’s known, has become a popular strategy in the traditional world of stock trading and NAGAX is one of the first to bring the concept to the world of crypto.

To find experienced traders who regularly make a profit, users are encouraged to check out their NAGAX Feed in the mobile app.

This is a newsfeed similar to what’s found on Facebook, only the content within it is all about trading, as people share their favorite strategies and insights on different coins.

The great thing about social trading is it means users don’t have to spend hours analyzing different charts and reading news reports to create their own trading strategy.

Not everyone has time to do this, of course, and not everyone is successful, so having the opportunity to copy others will certainly hold a lot of appeal for some users.

The NAGAX Feed, which allows users to comment on posts, share content, add friends, and more, is also a great way to keep up to date with the latest goings-on in the world of crypto, providing a constant stream of news updates.

Meanwhile, the NAGAX Academy is an additional way for users to enhance their knowledge. This is an educational portal filled with hundreds of articles and videos that explain key aspects of the crypto economy, including GameFi, metaverse, and DeFi.

Image: Nagax

Once users feel confident enough to begin trading they can access the NAGAX Wallet to buy and sell crypto and manage those assets.

Then, they can begin trading directly through the NAGAX Exchange tab, which provides access to more than 70 crypto trading pairs as well as other assets like stocks.

Within the exchange, there are various in-depth charts for users to explore price movements over the past hour, 24 hours, week, month, and even further back.

The NAGAX Mobile app is free to download now and brings the company closer to its vision of providing a safe, accessible and advantageous trading environment for all traders.

NAGAX said that while the mobile app lacks some of the more comprehensive capabilities found in its desktop app, it will address this in the coming weeks with further updates, including staking functionality.

