Some 2020 digital privacy wins you should know about

2020 was an intense year, mostly due to the coronavirus outbreak that left the entire world in total disarray. It also has been a year of gloomy news, depicting how rapidly traditions and well-known customs can crumble.

However, that doesn’t mean that 2020 was a complete disappointment. In certain areas, 2020 provided great insights. Additionally, it showed how quickly the digital world could adapt to surges of new users. Despite all the problems and issues with the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 virus, some developments are praise-worthy.

Digital technology is everything but standing still, and 2020 saw some genuine progress in protecting your privacy. While the internet world isn’t without its downsides, there are privacy wins that should be acknowledged. With that in mind, let’s review the most significant milestones you should know about.

A Big Win Against Facial Recognition Data Usage

Wearing a mask is still a public necessity. However, that doesn’t mean that you’re protected from facial recognition technology. Since masks can’t fully thwart this technology, it is still being used to arrest people who participated in various protests in 2020.

Since people have become increasingly aware of how the governments rely on facial recognition to arrest protestants, there were some prominent technology bans in various cities around the USA. These bans were the real digital privacy wins that all people should know about.

People Have the Right to Demand Their Data

2020 saw the bringing out of the proverbial big guns thanks to the California Consumer Privacy Act. The digital privacy law gives the citizens of California a range of new rights. In particular, one right is vital here – the right to protect your personal data against the usage of companies and third parties.

Citizens have the right to know how companies use their private information and get insight into the list of third parties who buy their data. Citizens can also now request companies to stop sharing their private data with third parties under the privacy act.

Back in the day, people could also request their data from companies. However, such requests did not always achieve their goals. The new privacy act changed that. Asking for your data is legal right now, which is a substantial digital privacy win in our book.

The CCPA benefits people outside of California, too. Many companies, like Microsoft, accepted honoring the new privacy rights throughout the country. It only means one irreversible truth – things are changing in the way people have rights over their data, and 2020 was the jumping point.

The Need for Encryption

As if the pandemic alone wasn’t enough, 2020 was also the year that thousands of companies and schools had to adapt to the remote working style. Traditional meetings we replaced with video calls and many providers jumped to help them. However, the ride was bumpy, as services were either unable to support the surge or offered flawed tools.

Tools like Zoom come with end-to-end encryption that you can use to protect your privacy, but it’s not an intuitive feature. In other words, you have to turn it on yourself. Now, we have communication brands like Signal that released end-to-end encrypted group video calls. Companies are now designing their solutions with the privacy of consumers in mind.

If you don’t want to allow companies and third parties to get their hands on your data, you can create an additional layer of protection. How? By surfing the web with an active VPN (Virtual Private Network). Trustworthy service providers such as Atlas VPN provide a solution with top end-to-end encryption that will keep you safe while you browse. It can also give you access to geo-blocked content, which is a great perk.

Conclusion

2021 is going to be the year of increased digital privacy. Even Facebook isn’t immune to the big change, especially since the congressional report found the social media network bad for user privacy and illegally maintaining its monopoly over the user data. Who knows what the near future has in store for us? It’s too soon to say anything now. We hope for the best, and so should you.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: