Some of the best ergonomic furniture for your WFH office

It’s important to invest in work-from-home (WFH) equipment considering business owners, professionals, and gig workers spend most of the workday sitting down. One study a while back found that one in four Americans sit more than eight hours per day.

An immobile and sedentary lifestyle is dangerous to our health and significantly increases a person’s mortality rate. According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), 28% of Americans are physically inactive.

Inactivity leads to cardiovascular disease, obesity, tiredness and other ailments. Here are popular home-office furniture that keep you productive and healthy.

Comfortable Chair With Lumbar Support

WFH too often means sitting or laying down most of the day. But an uncomfortable chair can lead to back pain. According to research firm Glimpse, upper back pain increased 21% during Covid.

A simple solution is to get an ergonomic swivel chair preferably with lumbar support for the back and spine. The key is to find a chair that’s tailored for your body. Your upper body such as chest and neck need to be comfortable, and ideally it should have adjustable armrests and height. If you can’t currently afford an expensive chair, at least buy a seat cushion and lumbar support.

Standing Desk

According to Georgetown University, 65 million Americans had a recent episode of back pain. That leads to 83 million days of work lost and $12 billion annually and healthcare and indirect costs.

Most workers need an ergonomic workstation and that means investing in a standing desk. Ideally, it should conform to your body and have enough space for electronics, documents and office accessories.

For example, the SmartDesk 2 by California-based Autonomous.ai is made from a heavy-duty steel frame and features a robust lifting dual motor that smoothly raises it up. This smart desk will boost productivity with just one click.

Standing desks can alleviate body pain by letting you move around even if you’re mostly stationary. You can burn calories and do intermittent stretching while on short breaks. These types of desks are seeing 78% higher demand during the pandemic, according to Glimpse. Standing desks typically don’t interrupt workflow if integrated properly with a computer monitor and devices. Consider getting a desk with adjustable height.

Wall Separator

We’re only as productive as our ability to focus.

A wall separator puts a barrier between you and countless distractions throughout the day. These include pets, television, family members, neighbors and delivery guys.

Wall separators are handy because few households are designed to be an office environment. Consider these as a make-shift cubicle or conference room within your home. A separator also makes it easier to have a video-conference call without external interruptions.

Helpful Accessories

Here are other ergonomic tools that give you an edge.

Given that millions of people are infected with Covid, you can switch on ultraviolet light at your desk when not working. UV light lamps are extremely effective at disinfecting by killing harmful organisms like bacteria, molds, spores, and germs. According to Glimpse, such products are seeing a 128% increase in demand during the pandemic.

A car desk tray is portable and installed on your steering wheel. When parked, you can continue to work on a laptop or conveniently have lunch inside the car.

A complete podcast kit allows you to create and publish content from home. With lowering prices, you can acquire these for as little as $200-$300 for a set that already includes lighting, camera, microphone, and software. During the pandemic, content is king. And a podcast can be valuable if you’re a service provider or marketer.

