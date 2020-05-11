Some of the most promising startups coming out of Norway in 2020

What springs to mind when you think of Norway? Is it the gorgeous landscape, filled with stunning glaciers, twisting fjords, and the famous Northern Lights?

Or is it visions of hulking Vikings charging at you with swords, axes, and other pointy objects?

It may even be their high-standard of living and socialist care – having received the UN’s Human Development report number 1 spot for the human development index.

Or trolls.

What may surprise you, though, is Norway’s slow transformation into a startup nation. Even with a relatively small population of 5.3 million, the country is making a name for itself as a hotspot for startups.

The Norwegian Government has implemented plenty of initiatives aimed at benefitting startups, and there are loads of organizations, local events, and hackathons taking place to help companies find their feet and get started in the entrepreneurial world.

Promising Startups

We had a look at some of Norwegians most talked-about startups and here are the ones showing the most promise in 2020.

Unloc

Founded in 2017, Unlock makes it possible for users to digitize physical keys, and even lets you send them to friends and family via your phone. Now instead of having to unlock your door manually, you can do it at the push of a button. Great for people tired of carrying around keys, or constantly loses them.

Otovo

If you’re worried about your carbon footprint, then Otovo is making it easy for you to make your home more clean-energy friendly. The idea is that residents will add solar panels to their roofs and windows for personal energy consumption, and Otovo will purchase any extra energy not used. The panels can produce clean energy for 25 years, which can really help protect the environment.

Fjong

Ever wanted to rent fancy clothes and then return them? Well, Fjong made it possible. Their business model aims at tackling one of the earth’s most polluting industries – fashion. Fjong is a super-convenient way to rent and share clothes, and with their subscription fee, it’s a great way to budget for your wardrobe. They offer plenty of styles, such as weddings, parties, business wear and more.

Norway’s love of Apps

Norwegians are also big mobile users and are one of Europe’s top consumers of mobile apps.

The Norwegian App store on both iOS and Android is filled with gambling apps, especially for casino and bingo games, which Norwegians can’t get enough of, and sites like Norskespilleautomater.net just go to show how much interest there is in Norway for slots, roulette, and blackjack games.

Other popular apps include dating apps, a pension tracking app, and casual games.

Norwegian Startup Apps

Many Norwegian start ups are focusing on creating apps that help people with their day-to-day lives, such as saving money, and the environment. Here are the companies you should keep your eye on in 2020.

Gobi

Gobi is an interactive application that lets its users share group stories. It differs from other sharing platforms, such as Snapchat by putting the emphasis on group sharing, instead of with individuals.

It’s a great feature for popular celebrities and entertainers, plus you can follow your favorite content creators and sports teams.

Lendonomy

Founded in 2018, Lendomy is a P2P (peer-to-peer) lending platform aimed at young adults. By combining social networking, gamification, AR, and blockchain, the app helps inspire people to share money with those who need it, and to assist users to act responsibly with their spending habits.

A big part of Lendonomy’s education focuses on how to invest money, save money, and inspire young Norwegians to support each other.

Ducky

Another startup taking aim at tackling climate change is Ducky. With their innovative tools, they’re helping educate people and motivate them to take action on reducing their carbon output.

The app lets you monitor your carbon footprint and even take part in friendly competitions between teams. The app can be used by businesses, schools, and for personal use to help mitigate the impact on our climate.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: