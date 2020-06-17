Some of the reasons why your internet might be slow

When you want to send a quick email, buy something online, book a service, do some research, or chat with friends digitally, it’s vital to have not only a decent computer but also an internet connection that works well.

Unfortunately, though, we often get frustrated when our internet slows right down or drops out altogether. The next time this happens to you, consider the following reasons that could be causing the problem.

Your Computer Has a Virus

Having frustratingly slow internet availability on your computer is a sign that the device has a virus on it. If your laptop or desktop is infected, there could be programs running in the background you don’t know about, or other resources being stolen that are slowing down the internet speed. To avoid this situation, run quality security software on your device, such as specialized antivirus protection for a Mac machine.

Also, while you may not have a hacker issue, you could still have background programs eating up bandwidth. If you’re not paying close attention, it’s easy to forget that a variety of programs and games might be running. You may have a setup that means multiple applications run on startup that simply doesn’t need to. Check your settings to steer clear of this problem.

Your Wi-Fi or Router is the Issue

Often, the reason why your internet seems slow is that your Wi-Fi is playing up. The connection may be iffy if you’re using wireless options rather than wired Ethernet cords. The performance of wireless systems constantly changes, so if you notice your internet is up and down, working well at times and badly at others, use a wired setup to test if this resolves the issue.

Also, keep in mind that you might get a bad connection if your router and computer can’t talk to each properly due to positioning. The signal can get lost if there’s not enough open space, and the Wi-Fi has to try to combat too much distance or get around walls and the like.

If you usually position your router in a cabinet or at one end of your house, try moving it into the open or a more central position. Test the internet speed when your device is close to the router to see if this makes a difference. If so, you may want to invest in one or more Wi-Fi extenders to boost the strength of the signal and ensure you can access the internet more securely from anywhere.

Another router problem could be that the product you’re using isn’t high quality enough for your needs, or is too old and starting to falter. A newer and more expensive unit will have a higher-quality CPU and more memory, which will help the device work more effectively. Alternatively, try to remember the last time you reset your modem. If you’re frustrated by slow internet, it may be time to turn your modem and router on and off again. Doing this may fix bugs in the system.

You Have an Inadequate Internet Plan

Sometimes the reality of the situation is that you’re paying for a plan that’s not right for your needs. Is your current service one of the lowest ones on offer from your internet service provider (ISP)? If it is, yet you use the internet a lot and do tasks that require significant capability, such as streaming, gaming, and running multiple computers at once, you may need to upgrade.

Check the speed that your ISP says comes with your plan. If the numbers match up, this indicates you’re on a plan that’s too slow and inadequate for your requirements. Ask your provider for quotes for more effective internet plans, and compare this with what’s on offer at other telecommunications firms to find the best deal.

Other Devices Are Interfering

It’s not the first thing that most people think of, but another factor that can slow down your internet is if other devices are causing interference to your Wi-Fi signal. You may have electronic products such as TVs, radios, monitors, microwaves, Bluetooth devices, Christmas lights, and other goods, emitting radio frequencies that are getting in the way of your internet.

Switch these other devices off one by one and see how your internet performance changes, if at all. This step may help you find a particular culprit behind the problem.

Having a quality internet connection is vital for so many tasks we complete each day. It also helps us to stay sane and avoid stress! Use the ideas above to help you pinpoint the reason why your internet may be playing up and contact your service provider if none of the above options seem to provide the solution.

