Somehow eBay is selling this Mophie 19,000mAh portable battery pack for just $23
Keep all your devices charged for days with this puppy.
Ok, it’s a certified refurb, but 19,000mAh is a lot of battery capacity. Like, a whole lot. And right now eBay is somehow selling it for just $23. It normally sells for $150, so yea, this is an unreal discount. So if your someone who’s in the market for one or someone who wants to get a head start on some holiday shopping, this is a no-brainer.
This 19,000mAh rechargeable battery has enough power to keep all your devices charged as well as the ability to provide USB-C laptops with up to 14 hours of extra battery. Seriously, you can charge everything with this.
Honestly, at this price, it probably wouldn’t hurt to buy a couple. These things come in insanely clutch and you never know when you’ll need them. Again, at just $23, this is an absolute steal.
